Packers inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Week 14 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers released the team’s inactive players list for Sunday’s night’s primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Here’s a quick look at the inactive report for the Packers in Week 14:

Who’s out

LT David Bakhtiari: He was ruled out on Friday. The Packers are hoping the All-Pro left tackle can return to the field at some point this month.

WR Randall Cobb (IR): The Packers placed the veteran slot receiver on injured reserve on Saturday. He injured his core against the Rams two weeks ago.

LB Isaiah McDuffie: The rookie linebacker is a healthy scratch for the fourth time this season. He’s only played on special teams.

DL Jack Heflin: The rookie defensive lineman is a healthy scratch for the 10th time this season. The Packers have five others they like along the defensive front.

S Vernon Scott: Another healthy scratch. He’s only been active in one game this season.

Who’s in

LB De’Vondre Campbell: He was listed as questionable while working his way back from the COVID-19 reserve list, but the Packers expected him to play. He was officially activated on Saturday. He leads the teams is tackles and will be vital in stopping David Montgomery and the Bears run game.

The Bears will be without defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, receiver Marquise Goodwin, quarterback Andy Dalton, running back Ryan Nall, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive back Teez Tabor, who are all inactive for Chicago.

List