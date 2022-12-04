Packers inactives for Week 13 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers made the following players inactive for Sunday’s showdown against the Chicago Bears:

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle)

S Darnell Savage (foot)

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

OT David Bakhtiari (appendectomy)

LB Krys Barnes (hand)

DL Jonathan Ford (healthy scratch)

De’Vondre Campbell will return after missing four games. He injured his knee in Buffalo.

Doubs, who was questionable, will miss his fourth straight game. His return will come after the bye.

Bakhtiari had an appendectomy this week and can’t play.

Savage injured his foot in Philadelphia and was listed as doubtful.

Jean-Charles and Barnes were listed on the injury report but both practiced all week and neither had a designation on the final injury report.

The Bears made the following players inactive:

CB Kyler Gordon, S Jaquan Brisker, QB Tim Boyle, CB Kindle Vildor, FB Khari Blasingame, OL Ja’Tyre Cartsr, OL Larry Borom

The Packers and Bears kick off from Soldier Field at noon CT.

