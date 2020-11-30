Packers inactives: Who’s in, who’s out vs. Bears in Week 12
The Green Bay Packers will have center Corey Linsley, cornerback Kevin King and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling available for Sunday night’s showdown with the Chicago Bears.
All three starters are active despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report of Week 12.
Linsley is dealing with a back injury that forced him out of last week’s loss in Indianapolis. King and Valdes-Scantling both have Achilles injuries.
Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who was also among the six listed as questionable, will play.
The two others who were questionable won’t play: running back Tyler Ervin and cornerback Josh Jackson are both inactive. Ervin has a rib injury, while Jackson is still working through the concussion protocol.
Two rookies are also inactive: quarterback Jordan Love and linebacker Jonathan Garvin.
QB Jordan Love
RB Tyler Ervin
CB Josh Jackson
LB Jonathan Garvin
The Bears will be without quarterback Nick Foles, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Sherrick McManis. Mitchell Trubisky will start at quarterback. Hicks, one of the game’s most dominant interior defenders, is a big loss for the Bears defense.
