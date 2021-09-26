Packers inactives: Rookies Jack Helfin, Shemar Jean-Charles active vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers will return tight end Josiah Deguara from a concussion and have rookies Jack Heflin and Shemar Jean-Charles active for Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers, now at 52 players after placing Dominique Dafney on injured reserve, needed to make only four players inactive in Week 3. The team made cornerback Kevin King (illness), left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle), safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) and outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton (healthy scratch) the four inactives.

Deguara should take many of Dafney’s snaps at tight end, while Heflin and Jean-Charles could play snaps along the defensive line and at cornerback, respectively. The Packers could use better snaps up front on defense, and Jean-Charles might see the field with King out.

The 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell, who is among the four inactive players for San Francisco.

Packers inactives

CB Kevin King

OL Elgton Jenkins

S Vernon Scott

OLB La’Darius Hamilton

49ers inactives

RB Elijah Mitchell

CB Ambry Thomas

OL Aaron Banks

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

