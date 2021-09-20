Packers inactives: Darnell Savage, Lucas Patrick both available vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers will have safety Darnell Savage and left guard Lucas Patrick available for Monday night against the Detroit Lions. Both players were listed as questionable but are officially active.

Savage injured his shoulder against the Saints in Week 1 but practiced all week. Patrick suffered a concussion on the final play of the opener but advanced through the protocol in time to play.

Unless the Packers have different plans along the offensive line, Patrick would start again at left guard. Jon Runyan Jr. is his backup.

Tight end Josiah Deguara (concussion) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) are out with injuries.

The Packers made the following players inactive for Week 2 against the Lions:

TE Josiah Deguara

OLB La’Darius Hamilton

C Jake Hanson

DL Jack Heflin

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

S Vernon Scott

The one notable change from last week is rookie linebacker Isaiah McDuffie is active. He has a chance to make his NFL debut.

The Packers elevated Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad and will have seven receivers active.

The Lions made the following players inactive:

DB Corey Ballentine

OLB Austin Bryant

RB Jermar Jefferson

DE Kevin Strong

WR Tyrell Williams

The Lions will have running back D’Andre Swift, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and outside linebacker Trey Flowers available on Monday night. All three were questionable.

