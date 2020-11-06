Packers inactives: Aaron Jones will play, David Bakhtiari is OUT vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers will return running back Aaron Jones after a two-game absence, but All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is going to miss a third-straight game on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jones is active, Bakhtiari is out.

The Packers get a big boost from Jones, who is battling through a calf injury but healthy enough now to play. His return comes at a great time given the absences of running backs Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon, who are both on the COVID-19 reserve ist.

Bakhtiari was questionable. He’s still dealing with a chest injury. Billy Turner will likely start at left tackle again.

Cornerback Kevin King and safeties Will Redmond and Vernon Scott were all ruled out on Wednesday.

Safety Raven Greene and offensive tackle Rick Wagner will both play despite being questionable.

The Packers inactives on Thursday night:

QB Jordan Love

CB Kevin King

S Will Redmond

S Vernon Scott

T David Bakhtiari

DL Billy Winn

