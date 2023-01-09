Packers inactive list for Week 18 vs. Lions: TE Josiah Deguara active

The Green Bay Packers will have a healthy roster entering Sunday night’s season finale. All five inactive players are healthy scratches, and tight end Josiah Deguara – despite a calf injury and a questionable designation – is officially active.

The Packers and Lions kick off from Lambeau Field at 7:20 p.m. CT. A victory for the Packers clinches a playoff spot; a loss eliminates Matt LaFleur’s team.

Deguara injured his calf during Wednesday’s practice, missed Thursday but returned Friday. It’s unclear if he’ll be limited in any way on Sunday night. He’s the team’s primary H-back and a key player on special teams units.

Here’s the Packers’ inactive list for Week 18:

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

T Rasheed Walker

T Caleb Jones

WR Bo Melton

DL Jonathan Ford

Jean-Charles injured his ankle mid-season and has been a healthy scratch most weeks since getting healthy. Walker, Jones, Melton and Ford are all rookies who haven’t played a snap for the Packers this season.

The Lions’ inactive list:

CB Jeff Okudah

DL Michael Brockers

DL Austin Bryant

RB Craig Reynolds

RB Jermar Jefferson

G Ross Pierschbacher

G Kayode Awosika

Okudah is the Lions’ top corner. Not having him available due to a shoulder injury deals a big blow to Detroit’s passing defense entering a game against Aaron Rodgers.

Center Frank Ragnow, safety DeShon Elliott and fullback Jason Cabinda will play despite questionable designations.

