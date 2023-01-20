Packers improve 10 spots, finish 22nd in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings for 2022

Veteran coordinator Rich Bisaccia, the surprise ascendence of Keisean Nixon and a new emphasis on roster building helped the Green Bay Packers improve by 10 spots in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings in 2022.

After finishing 32nd – or dead last – under Maurice Drayton in 2021, the Packers jumped to 22nd in 2022.

Gosselin uses a number of relevant special teams statistics to rank the 32 teams by overall performance.

While still below average overall, the Packers improved significantly in covering punts and kicks, returning punts and kicks and converting field goals. The addition of All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon helped down the stretch, but the Packers also got important contributions from newcomers Dallin Leavitt, Rudy Ford and Eric Wilson, and young players such as Isaiah McDuffie, Patrick Taylor and Tyler Davis improved.

The Packers still allowed four blocked kicks, the most in the NFL, and Amari Rodgers fumbled five times as a returner before being released. While Mason Crosby improved his conversion rate on field goals, the Packers still finished in the bottom half of the rankings in field goals made, touchback percentage and scoring. Green Bay also ranked 31st in yards per punt and 30th in net yards per punt under veteran Pat O’Donnell.

The Packers still only have one finish in the top half of the special teams rankings since ending up 12th in 2012.

Packers in Gosselin’s special teams rankings

2021: 32nd

2020: 29th

2019: 26th

2018: 32nd

2017: 16th

2016: 29th

2015: 17th

2014: 32nd

2013: 20th

2012: 12th

