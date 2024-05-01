Packers use huge rally to beat Winona

Apr. 30—The Austin baseball team put together a complete effort when it blanked Winona (6-4 overall) 10-0 in five innings in Seltz Field Tuesday.

Austin (5-6 overall) scored nine runs in the bottom of the third and Peyton Ransom struck out eight in five shutout innings to pitch his fourth win of the season.

Dakota Retterath was three-for-three with four RBIs and Isaiah Conway was three-for-three with two RBIs for Austin.

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 0 R, 8 K

Austin hitting: Ethan Anderson, 1-for-2, 2 R; Isaiah Conway, 3-for-3, 2 RBIs, R, SB; Isaac Osgood, 1-for-3, RBI; Ransom, 3-for-3, double, RBI; Dakota Retterath, 3-for-3, double, 4 RBIs, R