Packers hosting Seahawks in early game for 2023 preseason finale

The Seahawks will be playing the Vikings and Cowboys at home to start their 2023 preseason schedule. While we don’t know when those games will take place, we now have information about their preseason finale thanks to a schedule leak for the Packers.

Apparently, Green Bay will be hosting Seattle for the third preseason game of the year on Saturday, August 26 at 10:00 am Pacific time.

The Seahawks will be playing four games at that early start time during the regular season this year, so it may help them get acclimated.

Fans should not expect to be terribly thrilled by the product on the field, though. The last preseason game of the year is generally reserved for deciding position battles and starters play sparingly, if at all.

With Aaron Rodgers having been traded to the Jets, the Packers will be starting Jordan Love at quarterback this season. However, they won’t risk him getting injured in August so Seattle will likely face fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and veteran Danny Etling at QB.

For the Seahawks, projected starter Geno Smith will get the same bubble-wrap treatment. Expect Drew Lock to split reps with undrafted rookie QB Holton Ahlers.

Seahawks 90-man roster after rookie minicamp

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire