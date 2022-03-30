Packers hosting official pre-draft visit with Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

The Green Bay Packers will host Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks on an official pre-draft visit, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

The big, smooth receiver with Pro Bowl potential will be one of the team’s 30 official visits during the pre-draft process.

Brennen Rupp’s quick scouting report on Burks: “Burks is built like a running back and moves like one with the ball in his hands. The Arkansas wide receiver is a terror in space. He averaged over nine yards after the catch this season and is a load to take down for defensive backs.”

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Burks to Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown.

Burks (6-2, 225) was named a first-team All-SEC pick after catching 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He also rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and set a school record with six 100-yard receiving games.

Over his three-year career (32 games) at Arkansas, Burks caught 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns. He rushed for 222 yards and had 226 kick return yards, giving him almost 3,000 total all-purpose yards.

Burks ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds, hit 33″ in the vertical jump, covered 122″ in the broad jump and finished the three-cone drill in 7.28 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score was under 6.0 because of poor agility scores.

Final score might move a tiny bit, but like I expected Burks had a much better split. Treylon Burks is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 5.76 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1096 out of 2585 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WhRle0prYG #RAS pic.twitter.com/QJdHmaWEAH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 16, 2022

Burks is a legitimate first-round prospect and could be in play at No. 22 and No. 28 overall. He has No. 1 wide receiver skills and could give the Packers a physically dominant option in the passing game.

Related