Packers hosting Northern Illinois WR Cole Tucker on official pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting Northern Illinois wide receiver Cole Tucker on an official top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to Bill Huber of SI.com.

Tucker (6-1, 193) caught 155 passes for 2,030 yards and 10 touchdowns over 53 games at Northern Illinois. In 2022, he hauled in 45 passes for 632 yards and four scores. Tucker also returned 43 punts for 156 yards (long of 27) during his collegiate career.

At the Northern Illinois pro day, Tucker ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, hit 37″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-7 in the broad jump, finished the three-cone drill in 6.91 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.23 seconds and completed 10 reps in the bench press. His Relative Athletic Score is 4.39 out of 10.0.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic did not rank Tucker among his top 50 receivers in the 2023 draft.

The Packers need to add wide receivers during and after the draft. Tucker could be a late Day 3 (Green Bay has four seventh-round picks) or priority free agent option.

