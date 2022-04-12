Packers hosting Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt on official pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt on an official pre-draft visit on Tuesday, according to Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy.

Wyatt (6-2, 304) produced 12 tackles for losses, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles over 49 games and 25 starts at Georgia. His 7.0 tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks helped him earn first-team All-SEC honors in 2021. He turned 24 years old last month.

Wyatt is the No. 1 rated defensive lineman prospect for Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wyatt produced 26 pressures over 263 pass-rushing snaps last season. The Packers could view him as a three-down disruptor capable of staying on the field and adding value as a pass-rusher at the next level.

His athleticism is elite and worthy of a first-round pick.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Wyatt ran the 40-yard dash in 4.77 seconds (1.60-second 10-yard split), hit 29″ in the vertical leap and covered 9-3 in the broad jump. He completed the short shuttle in 4.63 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.45 seconds at Georgia’s pro day. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.56 out of 10.0.

Wyatt started his collegiate career at a junior college in Kansas. He was also arrested after an incident on campus in 2020 but wasn’t charged or suspended.

If the visit goes well, Wyatt could be in play for the Packers at both picks in the first round.

Related

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 87 Devonte Wyatt

List