Packers hosting free agent WR Sammy Watkins on visit

The Green Bay Packers could be inching closer to a veteran addition at wide receiver. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Packers will host free agent Sammy Watkins on a visit on Thursday, setting the stage for a potential signing.

Watkins, 28, was the fourth overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft. He’s played for four different teams, including a one-year stint with Matt LaFleur in Los Angeles in 2017 and last season with the Baltimore Ravens. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills and won a Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

Watkins caught 27 passes on 49 targets for 394 yards and a touchdown over 13 games and 458 snaps with the Ravens in 2021.

Over his 99-game career, Watkins has caught 58.5 percent of his targets and averaged 8.5 yards per target. He hasn’t eclipsed 40 catches over 500 receiving yards since the 2019 season.

Injuries have been an issue. He’s missed at least two games in six of his eight NFL seasons.

The Packers could see Watkins as a veteran deep threat who knows the offense and would be able to contribute right away in LaFleur’s offense, potentially as a replacement for Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

During his one season with LaFleur, Watkins caught 39 passes for 593 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. He averaged 15.2 yards per catch and created 10 plays of 20 or more yards.

Last year, Watkins signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Ravens. His price is likely lower now after only producing one touchdown in 2021.

