Packers hosted official pre-draft visit with Sacramento State DB Marte Mapu

The Green Bay Packers hosted an official top-30 visit with Sacramento State defensive back Marte Mapu ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Mapu, a Los Angeles native, is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle suffered during pre-draft training in February. He performed at the Senior Bowl but was not invited to the combine, necessitating a busy visit schedule before the draft.

Mapu (6-3, 217) was an All-American selection and the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year after producing 76 tackles, two interceptions, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and six pass breakups over 13 games in 2022.

In 2021, Marte – who has an 80″ wingspan – led the team with four interceptions.

A safety and nickelback in college, Matu could be the type of hybrid defender teams are looking for at linebacker or safety at the next level. In fact, Matu played some linebacker during the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. His size suggests a hybrid safety role is likely, but more and more teams are willing to use smaller players in the box to help defend against the pass, and Matu could be an excellent coverage player against tight ends and running backs.

The Packers have a need at safety entering the draft. Marte’s draft stock will likely be affected by the injury and his recovery, possibly dropping him into the Day 3 range.

