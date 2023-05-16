Packers to host workout for veteran WR Keke Coutee

The Green Bay Packers are hosting veteran wide receiver and punt returner Keke Coutee for a workout on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Coutee, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2018 draft. He’s played in 33 career games, catching 85 passes for 966 yards and four touchdowns while also returning 24 punts and five kickoffs.

Coutee caught at least 20 passes in three straight seasons for the Texans and then spent the last two years with the Indianapolis Colts. For his career, Coutee has caught 71.4 percent of targets and averaged 8.1 yards per target and 11.4 yards per catch.

Coutee set career-highs for catches (33), yards (400) and touchdowns (3) in 2020. Last year, he returned 17 punts for 152 yards (long of 19) for the Colts.

If signed, Coutee would provide a veteran slot presence for a receiver depth chart featuring mostly first- and second-year players in Green Bay.

The Packers got a first-hand look at Coutee during joint practices and a preseason game with the Texans in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire