Packers to host workout for speedy veteran WR/KR Tavon Austin

Zach Kruse
·2 min read

A speedy veteran with experience in a gadget-type role on offense and as a punt and kickoff returner will get a chance to prove he’s worth a roster spot with the Green Bay Packers.

According to the league’s transaction wire, the Packers will workout receiver Tavon Austin, a first-round pick in 2013 who has 411 career touches on offense and over 200 combined punt and kick returns.

Austin is set to have the workout at some point this week, according to Tom Silverstein of PackersNews.com.

Austin, now 29, most recently spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. He was released from injured reserve on Oct. 27.

Previously, Austin played in 75 games over five seasons with the Rams and 21 games over two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers could see Austin as a player capable of providing a spark on special teams and offense, potentially in a role similar to the one currently occupied by Tyler Ervin.

Austin has 215 career receptions for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns, 196 rushing attempts for 1,340 yards and 10 touchdowns, 185 punt returns 1,466 yards and three touchdowns, and 25 kickoff returns for 451 yards.

Standing just 5-8, Austin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds coming out of West Virginia in 2013.

With the Rams in 2017, Austin was the gadget player for coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, who often used him as the jet sweep option within the pre-snap motion looks of the offense. Austin rushed 59 times for 270 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers might want to update their information on Austin in case Ervin, who has dealt with several injuries already this season, suffers another issue over the final six weeks. Or Austin could be a potential replacement for Darrius Shepherd, who fumbled away a kickoff last week in Indianapolis.

The workout might also be a chance to see where Austin is at physically after his latest injury.

The Packers will also work out defensive lineman Brian Price, who the team originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

List

Packers vs. Bears preview: 6 things to know about Week 12

Latest Stories

  • This Washington trick play on Thanksgiving had people losing their minds

    Scott Turner has been getting creative in recent weeks, but this second quarter play he called during his teams Thanksgiving matchup in Dallas was NEXT. LEVEL.

  • No offense, but the Cowboys might have tried the worst fake punt ever

    The Cowboys attempted a fake punt when they were down four in the fourth quarter of their Thanksgiving game against Washington, and it COMPLETELY blew up in their faces.

  • REPORT: Culprit identified in Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 fiasco

    The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.

  • Peyton Manning heckles Phil Mickelson, calls out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change

    Peyton Manning heckled Phil Mickelson and called out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change.

  • Looking at the options the NFL has for Steelers vs Ravens

    The Ravens situation has gotten so bad it could force the NFL to act on this Sunday's Steelers game.

  • Matt Patricia’s coaching malpractice on full display in Lions’ lifeless loss to Texans

    The Lions showed the national audience just how low Matt Patricia's coaching can sink them

  • How Diego Maradona's life spiralled to leave him a hobbling, arthritic shadow of his former self

    The final moments of Asif Kapadia’s magnificent film Diego Maradona are almost too painful to watch. To a soundtrack of an interview conducted when he was at the peak of his powers in Napoli, when he talks of the football pitch being a refuge, a sanctuary, a place of freedom where he could express himself without fear, we see Maradona in his late fifties attempting to play five-a-side with his friends. The juxtaposition of the glorious athlete of our collective memory and the hobbling, pot-bellied, arthritic shadow he became is a telling reflection of his decline. So precipitous was his fall, it almost appeared to be the consequence of a Faustian pact, an agreement to become the most influential footballer in the world in exchange for a sporting afterlife of misery and self-loathing. The sadness is that any evaluation of his genius cannot but take account of what happened next. It had been long coming, but we were given first indication of his unravelling at the 1994 World Cup. The man who had dragged his country to victory in 1986, then almost repeated the trick in 1990, was by now a drug-addled parody of his glory days. His goggle-eyed celebration when he scored his last ever goal for his country in the game against Greece was a symptom of his personal nightmare: the man was wired beyond repair. Banned, traduced and shamed, his playing career was over. But back in his homeland he was still revered. And no wonder, given what he had delivered. He parlayed his celebrity into a lucrative turn as a chat show host, before his inability to control his appetites compromised his facility to frame a question. Still, he knew about football, so in 2005 he was offered a role as sporting director at Boca Juniors, his old club in Buenos Aires’s most roughhouse neighbourhood. In a stadium that, 25 years after he last kicked a ball there, remains a shrine to his brilliance, his very presence was an inspiration; Boca won four trophies in two seasons with him watching enthusiastically from his private box. In a manner that was to become a pattern, though, it did not last. He fell out with the club president and was gone.

  • Report: Pacers offered Celtics Myles Turner and first-rounder in Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade

    Gordon Hayward reportedly wanted to join the Pacers.

  • Texans faked an injury to save a timeout

    The Texans may find themselves in hot water with the league after they engaged in some poor sportsmanship to get themselves a free timeout in their Thanksgiving win over the Lions. With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Texans realized they had 12 players on the field on defense. Two players, A.J. Moore [more]

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • Reports: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media outlets. Last year's NFL MVP is the biggest star to become infected by the virus. The Baltimore Sun and ESPN, both citing unidentified sources, reported that Jackson was among four more Ravens players to test positive Thursday.

  • Only 13 NFL teams still have a legit shot at winning the Super Bowl

    FiveThirtyEight has the Chiefs and Saints and the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl, but 11 other teams still have a shot at the title.

  • 83-year-old Charlotte man shot a 69 over 18 holes. Has he figured out golf’s secrets?

    David Fairley, 83, estimates that he has shot his age or better more than 700 times

  • Report: More than a quarter of Danilo Gallinari’s Hawks contract unguaranteed

    This is a significant development in understanding Gallinari's deal.

  • Week 13: Notre Dame-N Carolina; Iowa St-Texas top game menu

    The jockeying for position begins in earnest now that the first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Among the four teams at the top, only Notre Dame (No. 2 CFP) is expected to face a strong challenge this week. Alabama (No. 1) hosts Auburn in the Iron Bowl rivalry, Clemson (No. 3) is at home against Pittsburgh and Ohio State (No. 4) visits Illinois.

  • Former NBA lottery pick saw wave of Nigerian players coming

    Fifteen years after Ike Diogu was a first-round NBA draft pick, Nigerians are setting records. ''I saw the wave that was coming, but I was just happy the rest of the world got to see it,'' said the 37-year-old Diogu, the captain of Nigerian national team. The NBA hailed last week's draft as ''historic'' because for the first time two players from Nigeria were first-rounders, and another six who have at least one Nigerian parent were also picked.

  • What Washington's Thanksgiving win means for the Giants in the NFC East race

    The Washington Football Team took over first place in the NFC East division race on Thanksgiving. But after Sunday, the Giants could hold the top spot.

  • Twitter reacts to Texans DE J.J. Watt returning interception for touchdown against the Lions

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt caused quite the stir on Twitter when he returned his pick-six against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

  • If Washington wants to keep Alex Smith, it's time to give Dwayne Haskins a fresh start

    Washington made a disastrous decision to draft Dwayne Haskins, and its become even more obvious if the team keeps Alex Smith in 2021.

  • Man Utd duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay likely to miss Southampton clash

    Manchester United are likely to be without midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay against Southampton and are sweating on the fitness of Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted Pogba has not suffered a recurrence of the ankle injury that dogged him throughout last season but he is expected to be without the Frenchman for the third consecutive game. McTominay is also due to miss the trip to St Mary’s Stadium after, like Pogba, he sat out training on Friday. Rashford, Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka did take part but they are being hampered by shoulder, back and ankle problems respectively. Luke Shaw (hamstring) and Phil Jones (knee) remain sidelined but Jesse Lingard is available again after being forced to self-isolate after contact with someone with coronavirus. Pogba missed almost two months at the start of last season with an ankle injury before developing another problem that required surgery in early January and kept him out until the Premier League restart in June. However, when asked if Pogba had suffered a flare up of an old problem, Solskjaer said: “It’s a separate issue. “Scott and Paul didn’t train this morning. They weren’t on the grass so they look very unlikely for the weekend. “Marcus, Victor, Aaron came through the session today so hopefully they should be ok but still not 100 per cent. “Luke has just started his rehab out on the grass but not with the team yet. Jesse’s back from his isolation period so he’s back with the group and had a couple of days training and Phil Jones is out until after Christmas sometime.”