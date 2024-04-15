Packers to host Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland on top-30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers will host Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland on a top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. During the pre-draft process, Kneeland will have taken 16 visits to teams.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft.

Kneeland (6-3, 267) played in 38 games (23 starts) across four seasons at Western Michigan. He produced 28.0 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups. He was a second-team All-MAC pick and a team captain in 2023.

At the combine, Kneeland ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds, hit 35.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-11 in the broad jump, completed the short shuttle in 4.18 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.02 seconds and finished 21 reps on the bench press. He has 34 1/2″ arms and a 83 3/8″ wingspan. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.08 out of 10.0.

Kneeland participated at the Senior Bowl.

Kneeland is the No. 60 player on the consensus big board. The Packers hold four picks on Day 2 of the draft: No. 41, No. 58, No. 88 and No. 91.

