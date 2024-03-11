Packers to host visit for free agent safety Rayshawn Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers are one of three teams that will host free agent safety Rayshawn Jenkins on a visit, according to Pro Football Talk. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Jenkins — who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars — will visit the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, and PFT added the Packers as a third team.

Jenkins, who turned 30 years old in January, played in all 17 games for the Jaguars during each of the last two seasons. He produced five total interceptions and 21 passes defensed between 2022 and 2023 and had at least 100 tackles in each season. Jenkins also added three forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks over the last two seasons.

The Jaguars released Jenkins on March 5.

The Packers, with three safeties headed for free agency and a need for help, will likely be doing plenty of work on the safety market.

Among the 50 safeties with at least 600 snaps played last season, Jenkins ranked 47th in overall grade. Poor grades in coverage have often weighed down Jenkins’ overall grade. In 2022, he missed a staggering 28 tackle attempts.

Jenkins has played at least 800 defensive snaps in five straight seasons.

Jenkins was a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. He’s played in 109 career games and has been on the field for over 5,000 defensive snaps in the NFL.

