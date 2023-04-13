Packers host UCLA OL Atonio Mafi on official pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers hosted UCLA offensive lineman Atonio Mafi on an official top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Mafi (6-2, 329) played two seasons along the defensive line before transitioning to the offensive line, where he was a 16-game starter at guard over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection after starting 13 games at left guard in 2022.

Mafi, 22, gave up only 18 pressures and earned high run-blocking grades from Pro Football Focus during the 2022 season. He played all 910 snaps at left guard.

Mafi was not invited to the combine. He put up 21 reps on the bench press but did no other testing during UCLA’s pro day because of a lower-body injury.

Mafi’s 56 games played at UCLA tied the school record. He also started 14 games (2018, 2019) along the defensive line before moving to the offense.

Last year, the Packers drafted Sean Rhyan out of UCLA.

Despite strong numbers along the offensive line, the Packers are a good bet to draft at least one more offensive lineman in this year’s draft, continuing a streak of taking at least one in all but one of the last 25 drafts.

