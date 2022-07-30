Packers host tryout for UDFA offensive tackle Jarrid Williams

With injuries at offensive tackle, the Green Bay Packers hosted a tryout for a rookie undrafted free agent.

According to the league’s transaction report, the Packers had Jarrid Williams (6-6, 325) in town for a tryout on Friday.

Williams, a Texas native, went undrafted out of Miami in 2022. He spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles this summer but was released earlier this week.

A transfer from Houston, Williams started 10 games at right tackle for the Hurricanes in 2021. He finished his collegiate career with 38 total starts over 50 games.

Williams has incredible length (35 7/8″ arms, 84 3/4″ wingspan) and good lower-body explosiveness (31″ vertical, 8-9 broad jump). His Relative Athletic Score is 7.63 out of 10.0.

Williams missed the 2019 season with a medical redshirt and is already 25 years old.

Coach Matt LaFleur admitted numbers are low at offensive tackle, although the team did get back rookie Rasheed Walker on Friday. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins remain on the PUP list.

The Packers are at 90 players on the roster and would need to clear a spot to sign Williams, but no transaction was announced as of Friday. LaFleur’s team practices again on Saturday morning.

