Packers host tryout for former Vikings CB Holton Hill

The Green Bay Packers took a closer look at a former cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings.

The team hosted a tryout for Holton Hill, according to league’s transaction wire on Monday.

Hill went undrafted out of Texas in 2018. He signed with the Vikings and played in 28 games over three seasons (2018-20), including six starts.

In 2019, Hill was suspended eight total games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and substance abuse. The Vikings waived him off injured reserve in December of last year. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts and was with the team throughout the summer before being released at final cuts.

Hill, 24, has the combination of length (6-2) and speed (4.49) the Packers generally look for at cornerback.

Over roughly 700 career snaps, Hill has allowed two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 83.8 into his coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

It’s unclear if a signing is imminent, or if the Packers are just building out the team’s emergency player board like most teams do with tryouts during the season.

