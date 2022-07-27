Packers host tryout for former Jets QB James Morgan

The Green Bay Packers had Ashwaubenon native and former New York Jets quarterback James Morgan in town for a workout on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

It’s clear general manager Brian Gutekunst wants to stay updated on the available quarterback market. As it stands to open training camp, Danny Etling is the team’s No. 3 quarterback.

The Jets drafted Morgan out of FIU in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Morgan (6-4, 229) has spent time on the practice squad of the Jets, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. He was most recently released in late May.

Morgan set the school record at FIU for touchdown passes in a season (26) in 2018.

Morgan, a long-time fan of the Packers, was in Green Bay last year for joint practices as a member of the Jets. He wore No. 12 at FIU to honor Aaron Rodgers and No. 4 with the Jets to honor Brett Favre.

Morgan is the second quarterback with Wisconsin ties to work out for the Packers this week, joining Menomonie’s Nate Stanley, a former draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers also hosted wide receiver Ishmael Hyman for a tryout. He went undrafted out of James Madison in 2018. After brief stints with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, Hyman (6-0, 196) played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.