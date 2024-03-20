Packers to host top 30 pre-draft visit with Ohio State DL Michael Hall Jr.

The Green Bay Packers will host Ohio State defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. on an official top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Teams can host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft. Packers Wire’s tracker of reported visits can be found here.

Hall (6-3, 290) produced 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks across 28 games (11 starts) at Ohio State. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023. His best season came in 2022 when Hall delivered 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Per Pro Football Focus, Hall had 29 total pressures and a pass-rush win rate of 18.3 in 2023. He is PFF’s No. 104 ranked prospect in the 2024 class.

Hall did not test at the combine but did workout at Ohio State’s pro day on Wednesday.

While undersized, Hall could be a valuable interior pass-rushing prospect for 4-3 teams.

From Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: “Hall needs to add mass but should compete for a backup role early on and has immediate sub-rush potential as a 3-technique in a one-gapping scheme.”

Hall is still only 20 years old and doesn’t turn 21 until June.

The Packers have five picks in the top 100 and are transitioning to a 4-3 front. Could Hall be a Day 2 option as a developmental three-technique in Jeff Hafley’s defense?

