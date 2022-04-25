Packers host pre-draft visit with Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

The Green Bay Packers hosted an official pre-draft visit with Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Smith is a young (21 years old) and ascending prospect with tackle/guard versatility and a real chance to go within the first 50 picks of the 2022 NFL draft.

A three-year starter at Tulsa, Smith manned the left tackle position for 23 games, including 21 starts during the last two seasons. He was an all-conference selection in both 2020 and 2021.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Smith as the sixth-best offensive tackle prospect in the class and the No. 50 player overall.

Smith’s combination of left tackle experience and athleticism creates an intriguing mix for an offensive line prospect. At 6-4 and 325 pounds, Smith ran the 40-yard dash in 5.02 seconds, hit 27.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 8-9 in the broad jump and finished the short shuttle in 4.65 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.78 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score is 8.77 out of 10.0.

Smith has 34″ arms and massive hands (10 3/4″). The Packers need a developmental option at offensive tackle after losing Billy Turner and potentially losing Dennis Kelly, who remains unsigned.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com calls Smith a “power merchant” who is “big, wide and nasty” and “explosive and athletic.” He needs development as a pass-blocker and a full-time move to guard might be necessary.

