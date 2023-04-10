Packers to host Penn State QB Sean Clifford on official pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers will host Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on an official top-30 visit before the 2023 NFL draft, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. The visit is set for Tuesday.

All teams can host up to 30 prospects on pre-draft visits. The Packers’ reported list can be found here: Tracking Packers’ official pre-draft visits ahead of 2023 NFL draft.

Clifford, who played 51 games and made 46 starts over five seasons, is Penn State’s all-time leader in a number of passing categories, including completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He threw 86 touchdown passes and 31 interceptions and rushed for 15 touchdowns, and Penn State was 32-14 in his starts, including an 11-2 mark in 2022.

Clifford (6-2, 218) was not invited to the combine. At Penn State’s pro day, which was attended by the Packers, Clifford ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds, hit 30.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-6 in the broad jump and completed the three-cone drill in 6.87 seconds.

The Packers are likely looking into the draft for backup quarterback options. Clifford, who is 24 years old, is a potential Day 3 option.

