Packers to host official pre-draft visit with Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White

The Green Bay Packers will host Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White on an official top-30 visit before the 2023 NFL draft, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

All teams get 30 visits with prospects before the draft. The full list of reported visits for the Packers can be found here: Tracking Packers official pre-draft visits ahead of 2023 NFL draft.

White (6-5, 285) was an All-ACC selection in 2022 after producing 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss over 12 games. He will be busy during the pre-draft visit period, with as many as eight other visits including the Packers.

According to PFF, White had 41 pressures over 583 snaps last season.

The redshirt senior is 24 years old.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, White finished 30 reps in the bench press, hit 34″ in the vertical leap and covered 9-9 in the broad jump. He did not run the 40-yard dash or finish agility drills at the combine and then suffered an injury during Georgia Tech’s pro day while running the 40, although he was clocked between 4.65 and 4.75 seconds during his first and only attempt. His Relative Athletic Score as a down lineman is 9.91.

Although the Packers like big edge rushers, White’s body type likely fits as a defensive end in the 3-4 who has the versatility to play on the edge. His expected draft range is anywhere between late first round and somewhere on Day 2.

White began his college career at Old Dominion as a tight end. He moved to defensive end and eventually transferred to Georgia Tech, where he played the final two seasons of his collegiate career.

