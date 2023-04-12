Packers to host official pre-draft visit with Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

The Green Bay Packers will host an official top-30 visit with Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The visit is scheduled for next week.

Teams are given 30 visits with prospects ahead of the draft. The Packers’ reported list of visits can be found here: Tracking Packers’ official pre-draft visits ahead of 2023 NFL draft.

Kincaid, one of the top tight ends in the draft class, has been cleared by doctors for football activities after suffering a back injury in November of last year.

Kincaid’s pre-draft visit schedule has been busy, with at least 10 total visits, including the Packers. Teams likely want to know more medical information pertaining to the back injury.

Talent isn’t an issue. Kincaid (6-4, 246) was an All-American for Utah in 2022 after catching 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns over 12 games. A transfer from San Diego, Kincaid ended up catching 175 passes and 35 career touchdowns between the two schools, making him one of the best pass-catchers in the 2023 draft.

In fact, many evaluators view Kincaid as a first-round prospect, even without athletic testing and any lingering concerns over the back injury. The Packers hold the No. 15 overall pick.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares Kincaid to Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz.

The Packers’ need at tight end is clear and obvious. Robert Tonyan signed with the Bears and Marcedes Lewis remains unsigned, leaving only Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis as holdovers from last years’ 53-man roster.

