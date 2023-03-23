Packers host official pre-draft visit with Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV

According to his official Instagram account, the Green Bay Packers hosted a pre-draft visit with Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV on Thursday.

McDonald, a Waukesha native and potential first-round pick in the 2023 draft, was inside Lambeau Field touring the facility.

Teams are allowed 30 opportunities to host prospects for visits before the draft.

McDonald is a three-time All-Big 12 selection and 2021 All-American who produced 34 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, 10 forced fumbles and eight pass breakups over 54 career games at Iowa State.

At the combine, McDonald hit 36″ in the vertical jump and covered 11-0 in the broad jump after measuring 6-4 and 239 pounds. According to Tony Pauline, McDonald ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds and finished the three-cone drill in 6.6 seconds and short shuttle in 4.21 seconds at his pro day. If his unofficial numbers from the pro day are correct (or close), McDonald’s Relative Athletic Score would finish above 9.0 despite him being undersized.

Given his length, weight and athleticism, NFL.com compared McDonald to Randy Gregory.

In related news, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and director of football ops Milt Hendrickson were in Ames to see the Iowa State pro day earlier this week.

The Packers could see McDonald as a pass-rushing weapon early in his career and a long-term option opposite Rashan Gary on the edge.

