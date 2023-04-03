Packers to host official pre-draft visit with East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell

The Green Bay Packers will host an official top-30 visit with East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell.

He told reporters following his pro day that he has visits lined up with the Packers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

Mitchell might lack ideal size (5-8, 179) but not production. Over two seasons and 22 games, Mitchell rushed 357 times for 2,492 yards and 23 touchdowns while also catching 42 passes for 419 yards and a score. He returned six kickoffs over his collegiate career at East Carolina.

During the 2022 season, Mitchell forced 75 missed tackles and created 31 carries gaining 15 or more yards (first among running backs), per PFF.

At the combine, Mitchell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds, the third-fastest time among running backs. He also hit 38″ in the vertical leap and covered 10-6 in the broad jump.

Mitchell said teams want to see how he handles punt-returning duties, highlighting a potential special teams role at the next level. His quickness and open-field speed might make him a returning weapon or even a gadget weapon in the right offense at the next level.

The Packers have generally preferred bigger running backs who can handle the full spectrum of duties at the position. Mitchell might not be an every-down back who can run between the tackles or take on blitzers as a blocker consistently, but his speed and big-play potential will be intriguing to any team.

