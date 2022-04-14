Packers host official pre-draft visit with North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers hosted an official pre-draft visit with North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. Watson is also visiting the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.

Watson, who turns 23 on May 12, caught 105 passes for 2,140 yards (20.4 yards/catch) and 14 touchdowns while also returning two kickoffs for touchdowns. He set career-highs in catches (43), receiving yards (801) and receiving touchdowns (7) over 12 games in 2021. He was a three-time all-conference selection and two-time All-American.

Pauline says teams rate Watson as a mid-second round player. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Watson ranked as his 61st overall prospect and No. 10 overall wide receiver.

His combination of versatility, athleticism and prowess as a deep threat could make him a top target in the draft for the Packers. At North Dakota State, he ran gadget plays, operated in the backfield at running back and returned kickoffs while also averaging over 20 yards per catch for his career. The Packers need help at receiver and returner and a replacement for Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a deep threat.

Watson (6-4, 208) was one of the stars of the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds (1.45-second 10-yard split), hit 38.5″ in the vertical leap and covered 11-4 in the broad jump. At his pro day, he finished the short shuttle in 4.19 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.96 seconds while completing 18 reps on the bench press. His Relative Athletic Score is 10.0 out of 10, meaning he’s one of the most athletic receiver prospects of all-time.

Watson could be in play for the Packers at any of their first four picks (No. 22, 28, 53 or 59).

List