Packers host official pre-draft visit for Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had an official pre-draft visit with the Green Bay Packers, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

Each team gets 30 official visits with prospects before the draft.

The Packers could see Thornton as a potential solution for the team’s need for speed at wide receiver and a replacement for Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the offense’s primary deep threat.

Thornton (6-2, 181) caught 143 passes for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns over 47 career games at Baylor. In 2021, he set career-highs in catches (61), receiving yards (948) and touchdowns (10) and ranked third in the Big 12 in receiving yards and fifth in yards per catch (15.3). The Miami native was a second-team all-conference selection.

His game is all speed, an expected result of his extensive sprinting background.

Thornton ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds, the fastest time recorded at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He also hit 36.5″ in the vertical jump and covered 130″ in the broad jump. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.77 out of 10.

With elite speed, Thornton could be a field-stretching weapon at the next level.

From Packers Wire draft analyst Brennen Rupp: “The Baylor wide receiver has natural hands and good build-up speed to challenge cornerbacks vertically. He eats up grass with his long strides and showcases his strong hands when he finishes catches through contact.”

Size could be an issue. He’s underweight at 181 pounds and has small hands (8 1/4″).

