Packers host official pre-draft visit with LSU DL Jaquelin Roy

The Green Bay Packers hosted an official top-30 visit with LSU defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy on Wednesday.

The full list of the reported pre-draft visits for the Packers can be found here: Tracking Packers’ official pre-draft visits ahead of 2023 NFL draft.

Roy (6-3, 305) produced 49 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks over 12 games as a junior in 2022. He finished his three-year career at LSU with 97 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

Pro Football Focus credited Roy with 14 quarterback hits and 78 total pressures in his career. His 25 run stops in 2022 were a career-high.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic rates Roy as the No. 15 overall defensive lineman in the 2023 draft class and a likely early Day 3 pick.

At the combine, Roy ran the short shuttle in 5.0 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.01 seconds while putting up 30 reps on the bench press. He finished the 40-yard dash in 5.13 seconds at LSU’s pro day.

The Packers have a big need at defensive line after losing Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed in free agency. Using one of the team’s seven Day 3 picks on Roy could be an option come the end of April.

