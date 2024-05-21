Packers to host a joint practice with Ravens in Green Bay during training camp

Packers head coach Mike LaFleur announced on Tuesday that Baltimore will travel to Green Bay this summer to play their final preseason game and participate in one likely to be an intense joint practice session.

Green Bay will have one single joint practice with the Broncos in Denver before hosting Baltimore for one day of intense sessions.

The Packers will have joint practice with the Broncos in Denver and Ravens in Green Bay this summer, LaFleur says. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 21, 2024

Joint practice sessions are usually two-day affairs, but LaFleur said it becomes an “MMA fight” on the second day of joint practices, using last year with New England as an example.

For Baltimore, it’ll give Lamar Jackson one intense tune-up session against elite competition before the team kicks off the regular season in Kansas City against the Chiefs.

