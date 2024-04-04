Packers host Georgia OT Amarius Mims on top 30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers hosted Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims on an official top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, per Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft. Packers Wire is tracking all the reported visits here.

Mims (6-8, 340) made starts during each of Georgia’s College Football Playoff wins in 2022 and then started six games at right tackle in 2023. Still only 21 years old, Mims played just over 800 career snaps at right tackle at the collegiate level.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mims allowed zero combined sacks and hits and only six total pressures in pass protection. He is PFF’s No. 22 overall prospect in the class.

Although Mims played exclusively at right tackle for Georgia, he is a candidate to play on either side — left or right — at the next level. The Packers lost David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman this offseason and must rebuild the depth at offensive line, and Mims is one of the best developmental, high-upside prospects in the entire class.

Even at 6-8 and 340 pounds, Mims ran the 40-yard dash in 5.07 seconds, covered 9-3 in the broad jump and hit 25.5″ in the vertical leap. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.57 out of 10.0.

Mims, a five-star recruit, played snaps as a true freshman at Georgia and was stuck behind future NFL players as a sophomore in 2022. He missed games due to injury in 2023.

