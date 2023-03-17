Packers host free agent visit for S Tarvarius Moore

The Green Bay Packers hosted veteran safety Tarvarius Moore on a free agent visit on Thursday, according to the league’s transaction report. No deal was announced.

Moore, 26, was a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. The 6-2, 200-pounder has played in 61 career games with 13 starts over four seasons.

The Packers have an obvious need at safety considering the free-agent status of Adrian Amos, Rudy Ford and Dallin Leavitt and the likely transition for Darnell Savage into the slot.

Moore has produced zero interceptions, six pass breakups and 108 tackles during his regular-season NFL career. During Super Bowl LIV, he intercepted Patrick Mahomes but also committed a costly defensive pass interference penalty on Travis Kelce.

Moore started eight games for the 49ers in 2020 but then missed the entire 2021 season after rupturing his Achilles in June. He returned in 2022 but played just 41 defensive snaps over 13 games.

Moore has extensive special teams experience. He played at least 200 snaps in all four NFL seasons and has played 1,096 special teams snaps overall.

He’s also a terrific athlete. Coming out of Southern Miss in 2018, Moore ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds, hit 38.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 11-1 in the broad jump and finished the three-cone drill in 6.97 seconds, creating a Relative Athletic Score of 9.22.

