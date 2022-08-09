Packers to host former Notre Dame star for workout

Former Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams was a major reason the Fighting Irish surprised the masses and finished the 2018 regular season 12-0. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Green Bay Packers in the spring of 2019, ultimately playing in seven games with the green and yellow.

Williams was ultimately waived very late in training camp last year by the Packers and went on to spend time with the Giants, Browns, and Dolphins last year. He also made a quick stop in the USFL where he totaled 102 yards in one game for the Philadelphia Stars.

Now Williams might be returning to the Packers, who have an interest in adding depth at running back. The following from Aaron Wilson of NFL Network:

Green Bay Packers to work out former Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams, according to a league source @PFN365 He worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 8, 2022

The Packers have been hit with a handful of injuries to their running backs early in camp and Williams, who has experience with the team, could serve as help.

