Packers to host Florida State S Akeem Dent on top-30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers are hosting Florida State safety Akeem Dent on an official visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft. Packers Wire is tracking all the reported visits here.

Dent, a five-star recruit out of high school, produced 185 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception over 54 games, 40 starts and five total seasons at Florida State.

Dent played all over the Florida State secondary. According to Pro Football Focus, he saw snaps at perimeter cornerback (303), in the slot (328), in the box (579) and as a deep safety (1,084). He also played over 300 career special teams snaps.

While not invited to the combine, Dent (5-11, 203) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds, hit 33.5″ in the vertical, covered 10-4 in the broad jump, finished the short shuttle in 4.45 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.78 seconds and completed 16 reps on the bench press at Florida State’s pro day. His Relative Athletic Score is 8.65 out of 10.0.

Dent is a likely Late Day 3 or undrafted free agent type. The Packers have 11 draft picks and a roster that needs more depth at cornerback and safety.

