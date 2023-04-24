Packers host Bowling Green DL Karl Brooks for official pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers hosted Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks on an official top-30 visit, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Brooks (6-3, 296) produced 167 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six pass breakups and one interception over 52 games, 48 starts and five seasons at Bowling Green. He led the team in sacks during all five seasons (2018-22) and was a two-time All-MAC selection and a two-time team captain.

Over his final two collegiate seasons, Brooks created 30.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, highlighting his disruptive abilities.

At Bowling Green’s pro day, Brooks ran the 40-yard dash in 5.08 seconds, hit 26.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 8-9 in the broad jump, finished the short shuttle in 5.0 seconds and the three-cone in 7.63 seconds and finished 28 reps on the bench press. His Relative Athletic Score is 5.88 out of 10.0.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Brooks as the 16th best defensive lineman in the class and a likely Day 3 pick.

Brooks played all over the defensive front at Bowling Green, including snaps on the edge.

The Packers have only five defensive linemen on the current roster and need depth. Brooks, a Michigan native, could be a target at some point in the fifth or sixth rounds.

