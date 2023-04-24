Packers host Boise State DL Scott Matlock for official pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers hosted Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock on an official top-30 visit before the 2023 NFL draft, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Matlock (6-4, 296) produced 115 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass break-ups over 46 games and 32 starts at Boise State. He also blocked three kicks and caught a pair of touchdown passes. He was a three-time All-Mountain West selection.

Matlock, who led Boise State in tackles for loss in 2021 and hurries in 2022, participated during the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl, two showcase events for prospects.

While not invited to the combine, Matlock ran the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds, hit 29.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-5 in the broad jump, finished the short shuttle in 4.59 seconds and the three cone in 7.31 seconds and completed 29 reps on the bench press. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.66 out of 10.0.

During a two-week stretch in 2020, Matlock blocked an extra point and then blocked an field goal (resulting in a 91-yard touchdown return). In 2021, he tallied a sack and caught a touchdown pass in the same game against BYU.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Matlock as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the draft class and a likely priority free agent following the draft.

Matlock, who turns 23 in June, is an Idaho native.

The Houston Gamblers selected Matlock in the USFL draft.

The Packers need to build depth along the defensive line, a position group with only five players on the roster entering the draft. It’s possible Matlock could be a Day 3 option or a player the Packers attempt to sign following the draft.

