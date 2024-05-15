Packers to host Bears in 2024 regular season finale

The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears in the 2024 regular season finale, according to Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com.

The Packers hosted the Bears in the finale last year, winning 17-9 at Lambeau Field and clinching a playoff spot.

The Packers-Bears rivalry could be heating up in 2024 with the Bears adding No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback, plus veteran receiver Keenan Allen, veteran running back D’Andre Swift and first-round pick Rome Odunze this offseason.

The Packers have won 10 straight games against the Bears overall and haven’t lost to Chicago at Lambeau Field since 2015.

Including the matchup between the two teams in Chicago earlier in 2024, the season finale in Green Bay will mark the 210th matchup in the all-time rivalry. The Packers currently lead the series 107-95-6.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire