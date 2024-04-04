Packers to host Arizona State DB Chris Edmonds on top 30 pre-draft visit

The Green Bay Packers will host Arizona State defensive back Chris Edmonds on a top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects on visits ahead of the draft. Packers Wire is tracking all the reported visits here.

Edmonds, a transfer from Samford, produced 121 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups over two seasons at Arizona State.

According to Pro Football Focus, Edmonds finished with 26 stops while playing mostly in the box for Arizona State’s defense in 2023. He also has experience at free safety and in the slot. Edmonds did miss 13 tackles and give up three touchdown passes in coverage during a disappointing season overall for the Sun Devils.

Edmonds (6-2, 210) wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. At Arizona State’s pro day, Edmonds ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, hit 32″ in the vertical leap, covered 9-8 in the broad jump, completed the three-cone drill in 7.14 seconds and finished nine reps in the bench press. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) is 5.55 out of 10.0, mostly due to poor marks in the jumps and agilities.

The Packers have an obvious need at safety. Multiple draft picks could be used this month to restock the position around newcomer Xavier McKinney. Edmonds looks like a Day 3 or college free agent candidate for the Packers.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire