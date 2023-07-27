Packers hopeful OL Sean Rhyan is responding ‘the right way’ to lost rookie season

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Sean Rhyan was on the field for one snap in one game as a rookie and then lost the final six games of 2022 due to a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substance, but coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful that the third-round pick is ready to rebound to his disappointing first season in the NFL.

If nothing else, Rhyan showed up to training camp in better physical shape in Year 2.

“I think he’s in much better shape than he was a year ago. I think that’s pretty evident,” LaFleur said Thursday. “Hopefully, he can build on that and continue to learn and grow within our offense. It’s going to come down to his ability to go out there and compete and do it on a consistent basis.”

Rhyan, the 92nd overall pick out of UCLA, was the only third-rounder from the 2022 draft to not play a single snap from scimmage in Year 1 and the only third-rounder to play in fewer in four games. The suspension robbed Rhyan of any chance to make an impact late in his rookie season.

For LaFleur, Rhyan’s path forward is all about responding the right way.

“Every year is a new year for all these guys,” LaFleur said. “Hopefully, he learned from that experience. You don’t always learn from your successes. Sometimes you have to fall on your face a little bit. It’s about how you respond to that, but I do think he’s responsded the right way and I’m excited to his approach he’s taken. He’s locked in in the meetings.

The next step will be proving an ability to be consistent on the field. Camp practices and preseason games will be vital to Rhyan carving out a role and ensuring his on the 53-man roster to start 2023, espescially in a deep offensive line group. During the first practice on Wednesday, Rhyan got reps as the second-team left guard.

“Ultimately, he’s got to go do it on the field,” LaFleur said.

Making sure he’s on the field is part of the process. Rhyan told Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com that he removed all supplements from his program and continues to work with the Packers nutrition staff to ensure there’s no repeat suspension.

Related

Packers training camp report: Live updates from Practice No. 2

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire