The Packers have played without running back Aaron Jones in the last two games, but they aren’t shutting the door on getting him in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the 49ers.

According to multiple reports, the Packers are hopeful that Jones’ calf will hold up well enough in pregame warmups to allow him to play.

The Packers are down two running backs with AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams, who is up from the practice squad, will be the other running back options.

While the team hasn’t ruled Jones out, those reports say they will not be activating wide receiver Allen Lazard for Thursday’s game. Lazard had core muscle surgery and has been practicing, but will wait at least one more week before returning.

Safety Henry Black and cornerback Stanford Samuels were also promoted for Thursday night’s game.

Packers hopeful about Aaron Jones playing, won’t activate Allen Lazard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk