Packers hope to avoid first back-to-back losses under Matt LaFleur

In two full seasons as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur has never lost back-to-back games. While definitely an impressive stat, it’s not one LaFleur will take full credit for.

“I don’t think it’s anything that I’ve done. I think it’s a collective effort with everyone in this building,” LaFleur said Thursday. “With our personnel department, with our coaches, and with our players, just having a resilient mindset.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a similar sentiment later Thursday.

“I think we’re a good team (and) we’ve been a good team for the last few years, so good teams don’t usually have poor performances back-to-back,” said Rodgers.

Throughout the week, players have talked about the weird aura hanging over the 35-point loss to the New Orleans Saints. The offense was barely on the field during the first half and never established any sort of rhythm during the game. Defensively, it seemed like no one was on the same page in their adjustment to a new scheme under Joe Barry.

However, before getting too down on this Packers team, the one thing that has remained true is their ability to respond after a loss. Especially, one as bad as the defeat suffered in Week 1.

LaFleur had his team ready to play last season on the heels of a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The very next week, Green Bay delivered 35 points in a win over the Houston Texans.

The same was true in 2019 when suffered double-digit losses to both the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. The Packers came out the following week with much better performances that resulted in wins.

This week’s challenger will be the Detroit Lions. Green Bay has won four in a row against the Lions, with LaFleur’s offense averaging just under 30 points per outing.

On Monday night, the Packers hope to avoid consecutive losses under LaFleur while simultaneously improving their record to 12-1 in divisional games.

Packers after losses under LaFleur

Year Loss Next week 2019 vs. PHI, 34-27 W at DAL, 34-24 2019 at LAC, 26-11 W vs. CAR, 24-16 2019 at SF, 37-8 W at NYG, 31-13 2020 at TB, 38-10 W at HOU, 35-20 2020 vs. MIN, 28-22 W at SF, 34-17 2020 at IND, 34-31 W vs. CHI, 41-25

