Packers to honor Damar Hamlin with subtle change to Lambeau Field

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

The Green Bay Packers will honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18 with a subtle change to the playing surface at Lambeau Field.

The team has outlined the number “3” in blue at the 30-yard line to celebrate Hamlin, who collapsed on the field on Monday night and needed life-saving treatment in Cincinnati. Hamlin wears No. 3 for the Bills.

The emergency medical situation sent shockwaves across the NFL, including through Green Bay.

The league encouraged teams to honor Hamlin this weekend in a variety of ways. The Packers may offer a pre-game “moment of support” before Sunday night’s kickoff with the Detroit Lions, and all players will have the option to wear black Nike shirts during pre-game warmups that read “Love for Damar 3.”

Hamlin remains hospitalized but has shown steady progress this week. On Saturday, Hamlin posted this update from his official Instagram account:

The Packers and Lions kick off from Lambeau Field at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday night. With a win, the Packers will clinch a playoff spot.

