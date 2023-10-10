Packers hold out RB Aaron Jones vs. Raiders but hopeful he will play vs. Broncos

Running back Aaron Jones felt something in his recovering hamstring during Saturday’s practice, so the Green Bay Packers took the cautious route and held him out of Monday night’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in hopes of having him close to 100 percent for the final 12 games of the 2023 season.

Asked Tuesday if Jones would be available coming out of the bye week against the Denver Broncos, coach Matt LaFleur said he’ll have to wait and see.

“I sure as hell hope so,” LaFleur said.

The Packers were planning on having Jones in a bigger role against the Raiders but the setback on Saturday ruined the plans.

On Monday night, LaFleur said Jones “desperately” wanted to play against the Raiders but the Packers felt it was in his “best interest” to sit out another game, his third in four weeks.

“(We have) 12 games in front of us, and we’re going to need him for the duration of those,” LaFleur said.

Jones played three quarters in the season opener in Chicago and 20 snaps last Thursday night against the Lions. The Packers are five games into the 2023 season and Jones has all of 17 touches.

A.J. Dillon carried 20 times for a season-high 76 yards against the Raiders, but the Packers desperately need Jones’ dual-threat playmaking ability as a slashing big-play runner and dynamic receiver in space.

With 12 more days to recover, Jones should finally return as something close to a full-time player when the Packers face the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire