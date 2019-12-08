Packers hold off Washington for 20-15 win

It wasn’t pretty in Green Bay on Sunday, but it was a Packers win.

The Packers scored 14 points in the first quarter and then grinded their way to a 20-15 win over Washington. The victory lifts the Packers to 10-3 on the season and moves them a step closer to a playoff berth.

Green Bay leaned heavily on Aaron Jones over the course of the afternoon. The running back carried 16 times for 134 yards and caught six passes for 58 yards to provide most of the 341 yards that the Packers managed over the course of the afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers was 18-of-28 for 195 yards and a touchdown, but lost a fumble on one of the four sacks that a game Washington defense recorded over the course of the afternoon. He piloted a 14-play drive that ate more than seven minutes for a fourth quarter field goal that extended the lead to 20-9, which was significant once Washington got to the end zone with just over a minute left to play.

They would try an onside kick, but the Packers recovered and were able to run out the rest of the clock. They’ll stay at home for a matchup with the Bears in Week 15 and a win will likely book them a spot in the postseason.

Washington will wait for word on the severity of injuries to running back Derrius Guice and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan as both left the game early. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins tweaked his ankle in the first half, but didn’t miss any snaps and should be good to face the Eagles next weekend.