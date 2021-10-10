Packers hold off Bengals in OT, as Mason Crosby atones after an ugly kicking game

In a wild game that featured five missed field-goal attempts after the 2:16 mark of the fourth quarter, the Green Bay Packers outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime at Paul Brown Stadium.

Mason Crosby missed three straight field-goal tries in the fourth quarter and overtime, but he came on to make his final attempt from 49 yards and move the Packers to 4-1.

Crosby had made 27 straight before three late misses. Two came in the final two-plus minutes of regulation and OT. Joe Burrow's overtime interception helped set up the Packers for a game-winning field goal, but Crosby missed and looked dejected. He also clanged his first extra-point try.

But the Packers went back to Crosby, and he responded with the game winner. His new streak is now one make — and it was a crucial one.

His counterpart, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, thought he hit the game-winner earlier in OT. But it faded to the left and missed, giving the Packers yet another life after they gave away earlier chances to win it. McPherson also missed in the final minute of regulation.

The action was thrilling even if the execution was not always on point. Even with only two lead changes, the momentum seemed to shift back and forth, corresponding often with the frequent missed kicks.

Aaron Rodgers finished the game 27-of-39 passing for 344 yards, two TDs and one pick. His main man in this game was Davante Adams, who finished with a career-best 206 yards on 11 catches, including a 5-yard TD that gave Green Bay a 16-7 lead.

But Rodgers started slowly, opening the game 4-of-9 passing for 33 yards and his first interception since Week 1. It was a pass Rodgers seemed to force into tight coverage.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers edged the Bengals in a wild game. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The Packers' first-quarter offense was pretty ugly with two punts and a pick. The defense started well but allowed Samaje Perine to catch his first TD pass since his rookie season of 2017 and broke down on Ja'Marr Chase's 70-yard TD right before the half.

The TD was Chase's fifth of the season. Following a brutal preseason littered with drops, he's been special. With that catch, Chase became only the second NFL rookie to have 50 or more receiving yards in each of his first five games, following Dallas' CeeDee Lamb a year ago.

Chase's TD shaved the Packers' lead to 16-14. They added two field goals to make it 22-14, but it remained a one-possession game.

Burrow led the Bengals on one of their most clutch drives of the season, traveling 75 yards on 13 plays to tie the game. After converting a fourth-and-2 sneak, Burrow hit Chase for 17 big yards. Then Joe Mixon ran it in to make it 22-20 with 3:27 left. The two-point conversion from Burrow to Rashad Higgins tied the game.

Rodgers had a chance to win it. Aaron Jones' 56-yard run had the Packers in business. But a tough Cincy defense stiffened, forcing a Crosby field-goal try from 36. Just like the earlier extra point, it missed.

Burrow came back with the two-minute warning and two timeouts and moved the Bengals to a field-goal try with 23 seconds left. Why the Bengals ran the ball on third down prior to the kick — setting up a 57-yarder — is anyone's guess.

Burrow was taken to a local hospital after the game to be evaluated for a possible throat contusion.

McPherson helped the Bengals steal a game in Week 1 with his 33-yard field goal in overtime to take down the Minnesota Vikings. He also kicked the game-winner in Week 4, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 35-yarder at the buzzer last Thursday. But this one wasn't true, shaving right and hitting the upright.