Packers hiring Anthony Campanile as LBs coach for Jeff Hafley

The Green Bay Packers will replace Kirk Olivadotti at linebackers coach with former Miami Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Campanile, a New Jersey native, has spent the last four seasons as the Dolphins linebackers coach. He also spent one year as the linebackers coach at Michigan after spending three years in various defensive roles at Boston College.

Per Silverstein, Campanile is expected to help oversee a transition to the 4-3, meaning he’ll coach the off-ball linebackers. Campanile will also serve as the run game coordinator.

Olivadotti, the team’s inside linebackers coach since 2019, is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

During this past hiring cycle, Campanile interviewed with both the Dolphins and New York Giants for open defensive coordinator roles. The Dolphins went with an outside hire, adding Anthony Weaver from Baltimore’s great defense in 2023.

While with the Dolphins, Campanile coached veterans such as Bradley Chubb and Melvin Ingram and helped develop young pass-rushers such as Andrew Van Ginkel and Jaelen Phillips.

The Dolphins replaced Campanile at linebackers coach with former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Campanile played safety and linebacker at Rutgers before transitioning into coaching.

